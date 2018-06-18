Share:

KARACHI-The much anticipated drama serial ‘Main Khayal Hoon Kisi AurKa’ starring Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan in lead roles is all set to be aired from Saturday [June 23rd] at 8pm on Hum TV.

The drama serial is a project of IRK films [an IHA Entertainment company] which has previously given hit films like Parchi, Janaan and Siyaah. Written by Shabana Ghulam Nabi, it is a love story that has been turned into a serial under the directions of Emraan Kaleem Mallick. It marks the debut of Alamdar Hussain and RucksarNaaz (from the fame of Browngirlproblems1) in pivotal roles.

‘Main Khayal Hoon Kisi AurKa’ is a soft romantic-drama which emphasises the sacrifice of love, a broken relationship, a weak man tied by societal pressures, a suffering woman who takes the bait, an oblivious individual who at first breaks them up only to bring them together in the end.