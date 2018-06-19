Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that like other parts of the country PTI is in strong position in Sindh also and it will going to mark massive victory in the province.

Qureshi expressed these views while talking to the media men at Karachi International Airport. The PTI leader arrived Karachi on two days visit to various parts of interior Sindh and also scheduled to address a public rally in Umerkot. PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Lal Chand, Ramesh Kumar and others gave warm welcome to party vice chairman.

Speaking to media men, Qureshi said since decade the people of Sindh were deprived of basic facilities due to the rule of corruption. He said that PPP has already washed out from Punjab because of its mega corruption practice and hopefully PPP would also be driven away from Sindh in upcoming election. He said that people of Sindh had stood for the change and PPP would get a historic defeat in upcoming polls from Sindh.

He said like other parts of country, PTI would mark massive victory from Sindh. PTI has issued party tickets to various candidates while remaining will get the tickets soon, he added.

Qureshi claimed that PTI has become largest party of Sindh and now people were eying towards PTI to bring change in the entire system.

He said that since long despite of the worse situation of Tharparkar the former government did nothing for the betterment of area. And now creating hurdles for the PTI workers in running election campaign in the respective areas. These tactics could not halt the movement against corruption as the people were ready to bring the change with the support of PTI, concluded Qureshi.