Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday has alleged National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser of not performing his duties.

Addressing the NA session, the PPP chief demanded the speaker to issue production order of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari so that he can also participate in the parliament proceedings.

Earlier today, Bilawal took to Twitter and appreciated Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for speaking up for democratic constitutional right regardless of political differences. He said that MQM had demanded to issue production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari on the floor of National Assembly on Tuesday.

Innocent until proven guilty is a right not a privilege, he added.

On June 18, during the session, Speaker Asad Qaiser had asked opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for budget speech but PPP parliamentarians protested and demanded production orders of Asif Zardari.

Afterwards, several PPP leaders regretted speaker‘s decision of not issuing the production order and announced to hold press conference.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.