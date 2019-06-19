Share:

SIALKOT-Local town developers, real estate business owners and the owners of 53 housing societies, demolished recently, have joined hands against Sialkot district administration.

They have announced to move to Lahore High Court (LHC) against the demolition of these 53 housing societies under the supervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Tuesday, the owners of these 53 housing societies, local town developers and real state businessmen showed complete unity and solidarity against Sialkot district administration.

President Town Developers and Real State Association Sialkot Sohail Mehmood Umer, senior vice president Haji Abdur Razzaq Chauhan and other leaders including Syed Mashkur Ahmed Gilani and Kamran Mughal told the media that Sialkot district administration had illegally demolished the main gates, entry points, signboards, boundary walls and all other structures in 53 private housing schemes located in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

They said that the district administration had caused big financial losses of millions of rupees to the owners of these housing societies, besides, creating unrest and a wave of grave concern among the inhabitants and residents in these housing societies after this demolition.

They announced to seek justice from Lahore High Court (LHC) against Sialkot district administration. They also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the highhandedness of Sialkot district administration and provide them justice.

They also announced to go on a hunger strike against the demolition of 53 private housing societies. They termed it a great pity with them. They said that the district administration had illegally demolished these housing societies, as they had been paying taxes for the last several years, but were not regularised by the district administration.

They termed it a one-sided action by the district administration just to please Sialkot deputy commissioner.

They also demanded early regularisation of these 53 housing societies, demolished by Sialkot district administration after declaring them illegal. Later, the affected owners also staged a peaceful demonstration and chanted slogans.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Akbar told the media that these 53 private housing societies were declared illegal by Sialkot District Council and local municipalities in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The DC added that after this declaration, Sialkot district administration demolished these illegal housing societies.

Boy electrocuted while

trying to catch stray kite

A 13-year-old boy, Asad Ghafar, sustained serious burns after getting severe electrical shock from main power supply line in Wadala Sindhuan village, Daska.

Reportedly, the boy accidentally touched the main power supply line, passing above the rooftop of his house, in an attempt to catch a stray kite.

He received a severe electrical shock, sustained severe burns and fell unconscious. He was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Daska THQ Civil Hospital due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, the dozens of the local villages, including the heirs of the victim Asad, staged a protest demonstration and lodged their strong protest against Gepco for not removing main power transmission lines, passing above their houses. They said that they had repeatedly brought this issue into the notice of the Gepco officials in Daska and Gujranwala, but they had not removed these power lines from there. They also chanted slogans against Gepco.

The protesting people kept the traffic blocked on main Daska-Satrah Road for an hour by burning tyres there. They demanded early removal of these electricity supply lines in a bid to avert any untoward incident in future.