ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The girls’ basketball and leadership workshop was organised at the Lincoln Reading Lounge, National Library and Hamidi Hall Sports Complex. The purpose of the event was to provide a platform to young women and girls with a passion for sport to come together and further hone their leadership skills through activity-based workshop sessions and basketball drills and games. Girls across the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, from various educational, sports and socio-economic backgrounds, ranging from 16 to 28 years old signed up for the open event and a total of 22 girls attended all three days of the camp, which included fun team-building, basketball activities focused on developing 5 leadership competencies (know yourself, have vision, use voice, take action and keep growing), with the final aim of developing their own vision boards. The event was proposed by PUAN Alumna Sana Mahmud, former captain of Pakistan National Women’s Basketball and football teams and project officer at right to play. It was supported by the US Mission Pakistan in partnership with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) and organised in collaboration with the Federal Basketball Association.