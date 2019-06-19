Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and release on bail on medical grounds.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of the fresh petition moved by Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate seeking bail in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.

On the previous hearing, the bench had summoned Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Irfan Mangi to appear before the court in person.

The bench had also expressed its annoyance over non-submission of reply by the NAB and gave it three days to submit the reply and also forward it to the petitioner’s council.

Meanwhile, jail authorities and medical board submitted their reports before the court. Nawaz Sharif’s counsel earlier contended that his client’s life is under threat owing to his fast deteriorating health. He quoted doctors as saying Sharif’s treatment is impossible inside prison. He also submitted the medical reports of Sharif along with the petition.

According to the medical reports, doctors said that Sharif’s condition is quite critical. The doctors also claimed that Nawaz is suffering from numerous diseases that can prove to be threatening to the incarcerated former PM’s life.

The recommendations of the specialist doctors hailing from the United Kingdom and the United States have also been attached with the plea.

The petitioner prayed to the court to suspend the sentence awarded to him and release him on bail pending final decision of his appeal against the said conviction and sentence, on such terms and conditions as are deemed to be just and fair in the facts and circumstances mentioned in the instant petition.