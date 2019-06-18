Share:

LAHORE-After being a favourite of the viewers for the past few months, drama serial Kamzarf comes to an end. The beautiful drama surely felt like a breath of fresh air among the many other clichéd storylines being discussed in the dramas of recent times.

With popular singer and actor Junaid Khan and the stunning Rabab Hashim as the lead couple, the unique concept behind Kamzarf revolved around four siblings and their complicated relationships with each other.

Written by Seema Munaf and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed, Kamzarf portrayed a different side of this relationship.

Although the entire cast performed exceptionally well, Junaid Khan and Rabab Hashim gave stellar performances as Azar and Fouzia.

While Azar’s character has many layers to it as a husband and brother, Junaid Khan did not find any difficulty in presenting these contrasting personalities.

Rabab Hashim, on the other hand, as Fouzia goes through major transformation throughout the story. In the beginning, Fouzia was rejected and humiliated by Azar when he was tricked into marrying her by his sister.

However, as the story progresses, we see a major change in his attitude and Fouzia’s entire persona changes with it as well.

This transformation was beautifully depicted by Rabab Hashim and her outstanding acting skills deserve all kinds of applause.

As Azar’s heart softens towards Fouzia, his personality alters as well. Junaid Khan yet again proves his versatility with the role of Azar, and has shown that he has the ability to take his characters to the next level.

The chemistry between Azar and Fouzia’s characters was loved by the viewers as these two talented actors gave their roles the best of their performing expertise to create such an impact.

Although Kamzarf has ended, it will be remembered for a long time to come. The fans of Junaid Khan and Rabab Hashim will be anticipating to see them together again.