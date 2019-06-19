Share:

KARACHI - Justice Amir Saleem Jaiser, member of Sindh High Court (SHC) bench, on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. Justice Amir’s denial from hearing politician’s plea has caused the dissolution of the high court’s bench and also delayed case proceedings as a hearing scheduled for today did not proceed any further.

He has inked an application to Chief Justice of Pakistan citing his reasons for recusing from the case.

It is to be noted that previous judge K.K. Agha had also denied hearing Agha Siraj’s bail plea.