LAHORE - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday presented tax free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 amounting to over 139 billion rupees. While presenting the budget at Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi said total revenue has been projected over 118 billion rupees while the ongoing expenses have been estimated as 115 billion rupees. 72 percent funds of the ADP have been proposed for the ongoing while 28 percent for the new schemes. 199 schemes would be accomplished during the next financial year. The AJK Finance Minister said projecting Kashmir cause, maintaining good governance and achieving sustainable development are three top most priorities of the AJK government.