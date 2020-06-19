Share:

Karachi - ‘Smart lockdowns’ have been put in place in Covid-19 hotspots in various localities of Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner’s Office late on Wednesday night as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown started from 7pm on Thursday and will remain effective till July 2.

According to the notification, the movement of residents in these areas will be “strictly restricted” while anyone going in or out of the areas will be required to wear a mask. Only one person from each household will be allowed outside to buy groceries or other essential items by showing their computerised national identity card (CNIC) to officials from law enforcement agencies. Only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open while all industrial units in the areas will remain closed. Takeaways and home deliveries of food items will also not be allowed.

The notification added that residents will not be allowed to hold private gatherings inside their homes. No joy riding or pillion riding will be allowed while operations of public and private transport services including Careem, Airlift, Swvl and Uber shall remain suspended.

It added that the government would try to provide rations to needy families in the areas using its own resources as well as through the help of charitable organisations and would also try to provide mobile dispensaries for the residents. The notification directed the deputy commissioners to coordinate with the health and law enforcement departments including police and Rangers in providing logistical support to implement the lockdown.

Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown area shall wear a mask without any exception. Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care. No private/family get-together will be allowed in private homes.

Coronavirus ‘hotspots’

1. District Korangi

Korangi Town: UC-2 Makhdoom Bilawal, Qayyomabad-A & B Area, Allahwala Town, Nasir Colony, P&T Colony, Darrusalam. Malir Town: UC-1 Moinaabad Phase 3, SI, 35/3 Model Colony, Jaffar Bagh and Nashtar Square

Landhi Town: UC-9 36-B Area near to Street Rehmania Nlasjid, Awami Colony, Imambargh Wali Asar Area and Power House Area. Shah Faisal Town: UC-7 Millat Town, Al-Falah Society and Malir Halt and UC-9 CAA Colony, Cantt. Bazar and Old Iqbalabad

2. District South

UC Karachi Cantonment: Barzata Line and Doli Khata

UC Kharadar-3: Lee Market . UC Saddar-8: Burns Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, Main Saddar and Urdu Bazaar. UC Phase VI: Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Muhafiz. - UC Lyari: Agra Taj-2 and Behar Colony

3. District East

Gulshan Town: UC-1 Muhammad All Society, UC-2 Bahadurabad and Block 14, UC-4 Essa Nagri, UC-6 Block 13 (A&C), UC-7 Gulshan-e-Jamal, UC-8 13-D/II, UC-9 Block 7, UC-10 Block 14, 15, 11, Gulistan-e-Johar Block 2, UC-12 Sachal Goth and Rabia Petal, UC-13 Safoora, UC-14 Rufi Lake Drive Inn and Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13. Jamshed Town: UC-6 PECHS Block 2 Tariq Road and Block 6, UC-7 PECHS Block II and Block 6, UC-8 Balti Mohalla, UC-10 Martin Quarters and Fatima Jinnah Colony, UC-11 Jamat Khana, Jahangir Road Quarters No. 02, Jahangir Road No. 01, Teen Hatti and Bijli Ground, UC-12 Soilder Bazar Numaish Area

4. District West

UC-5 (Songal): Gulshan-e-Maymar and Khuda Ki Basti Phase 2. UC-3 (Islam Nagar): Naval Colony, Sector 4

UC-5 (Saeedabad): Area 5G, 5J, A3. UC-4 (Metroville): Block 3. UC-6 (Frontier Colony): Sector 4 & 5 near Malakand Hospital, Ismaili Quarters. UC-6 (Ghaziabad): Christian Colony. . District Malir

UC-3 (Cattle Colony): Road No. 09, Complete Commercial Market area). Gulshan-e-Hadeed-6: Complete Commercial Markets of Phase-I & Phase-II. UC-5 (Jaffer e Tayyar): Jinnah Square Commercial Market. UC-1 (Muzafarabad): D Area (Main Commercial Market Road from 50 Bedded Hospital to 52 Wing Pakistan Rangers), Old Area (Main Commercial Market Road), Jacob Line (Main Commercial Market Road), Majeed Colony Sector I & II (Main Commercial Markets and Muzafarabad Rerhi Road (Main Commercial Markets from Hospital Chowrangi to Hussain Chowrangi)

UC-3 (Dawood Chowrangi): Main Commercial Markets from Dawood Chowrangi towards 89 Petrol Pump

UC-4 (Quaidabad): Main Quaidabad, Gosht Gali, Murghi Khana Main Commercial Market, Majeed Panwala area near Mobile Market and All Mobile Markets.

6. District Central

Gulberg : Selected streets of Joharabad.

North Karachi : Bab-e-Ghazi Apartment Sector I I -E North Karachi selected streets and Anarkali Market.

Various localities in Hyderabad placed under lockdown

Approximately 170,000 residents living in various localities of Hyderabad will witness a ‘smart lockdown’ from tomorrow (July 19) to July 2 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

According to a notification issued by Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro dated June 17, localities in three talukas — Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad city — have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots.

According to the notification, no person will be allowed outside without a face mask under any circumstances while all markets, shopping malls, restaurants and offices shall remain closed. Further, no general exit or entry will be allowed in these areas, except for providing essential services or commodities. In case of an emergency, two people will be allowed to travel in one vehicle.

Shops, apart from those providing essential services, shall remain closed within these localities; the timings for such shops will be from 7am to 2pm. However, pharmacies and medical stores will be allowed to operate 24/7.

Pillion riding has also been banned, the notification said, adding that sampling facilities would be available in these localities and ambulances would be on standby to deal with an emergency. Residents shall be allowed outside their homes if they have valid and pressing reason, it said, adding that only one person from each household shall be allowed outside to buy food items and medicines and will be asked to show their original CNIC to law enforcers.

According to the notification, exemptions were also given to various professions including lawyers, media personnel and those working in essential services.

According to a notification potential coronavirus hotspots have been put under lockdown for two weeks from June 18 to June 2.