attock - Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood has said that the incumbent government is aware of the problems being faced by the people and to solve these problems efforts are being made through district and tehsil administrations.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Attock. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and other officers were present on the occasion. Commissioner said that all issues must be resolved on priority and no compromise must be made on quality of work on under completion schemes. Implementation of coronavirus SOPs must be ensured while steps be taken to control illegal profiteering, hoarding and black marketing and availability of petrol must be ensured. He said that in the prevailing situation, people must cooperate with the administration to stop spread of coronavirus. He emphasised upon the officers to frequently visit markets to know the problems being faced by the people and directed them to ensure timely completion of development schemes without any compromise on quality of work. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar in his briefing apprised the commissioner of the steps being taken. He said that at present there were 344 coronavirus patients in the district who are kept in hospitals and quarantine centres and maximum possible facilities are being provided to them. He said that at present 209 development schemes were under completion at the cost of Rs334.668 million in different areas of the district and will be completed timely.

Ali Anan Qamar said that wheat purchase target had been achieved while fines worthRs 4.7 million were imposed on those involved in illegal profiteering, sugar was being sold at Rs70/kg while 8223 volunteers have been registered. He apprised the commissioner that all arrangements have been finalised to handle locust attack and floods while steps are being taken to avoid the spread of dengue in the district.