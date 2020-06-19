Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mehwish Hayat was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her work in the film industry. She has shown her interest in 2028 general elections and she might be contesting for it. In an interview, she talked about her love with power that comes from politics. She said: “I would like to say that I love the power that comes with politics – don’t get me wrong, I am not some sort of megalomaniac. I think that I am becoming aware of how much of our life is impacted by global politics.” She further added, “Talking hypothetically and only hypothetically, I think that I have an analytic mind that questions everything. I also feel that I understand what the needs and worries of the average people are.” She is currently busy with her upcoming project which is ‘Benazir Bhutto’s Biopic’ and fans are excited to see her.