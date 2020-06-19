Share:

Rawalpindi - Amid increasing cases of novel coronavirus, the district administration on Thursday has locked down scores of hotspot areas in the city and Cantt for the containment of COVID-19.

A statement issued by district government high ups after the meeting said that in the light of the directions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in areas with potential Covid-19 hotspots in various parts of city and Cantt and garrison to control the fast-growing number of coronavirus cases.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Punjab Home Department. The areas sealed under the smart lockdown includeDhoke Kala Khan, Qayyayam Abad, Iqbal Town, DhokeParacha, DhokeKashmirian, Kuri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi Colony, Satellite Town A and C Blocks, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dheri Hassan Abad, TalliMohri, GousiaChowk, Jhawara, TenchBhatta, Peoples Colony and AllamaIqbal Colony.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, heavy contingent of police were deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas placed under restrictions, while Army and Rangers would be on standby.

The city police chief along with SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar also inspected the police deployment.

“Police will make sure the placement of smart lockdown in city and Cantt,” said SP RaiMazhar.

SSP Operations Tariq Walayat stated some 300 cops and police officers have been deputed in the areas sealed by the government to ensure law and order situation.

In the notification, the additional chief secretary Punjab directed the officers to ensure the availability of essential commodities and access to medical facilities for the citizens during the lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwaar UlHaq said the district government has put 15 hotspots including seven in Cantt areas under smart lockdown. He said the lockdown will be placed till 9pm on June 30.

He said the people should respect the smart lockdown or else strict action would be taken against violators.