Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said the PPP planned to call an all parties conference to discuss ‘multiple crises’ in the country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting via a telephone-conference with the PPP senior leadership, Bilawal observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had little knowledge about the constitution and its importance.

He alleged PM Khan had declared the constitutional powers of the elected chief ministers’ as dictatorial.

“The PM obviously has no idea of how a federation works let alone the significance of distribution of resources among the federating units,” he added.

Those who joined the conference call and shared their views include, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Maula Bux Chandio, Farhatullah Babur, and Dr Nafisa Shah.

Bilawal said the disastrous policies and confused messaging of Imran Khan had allowed the pandemic to spin out of control and everyone was surprised that he appeared adamant against a lockdown despite a huge surge in deaths due to the virus.

“The prime minister has openly ignored the warnings from WHO, health professionals and the Opposition,” he added. He said the federal government had pushed the country into a very dangerous situation by neglecting health and agriculture in the budget and warned that Imran Khan would be held responsible if locust attacks dragged Pakistan into a famine.

The PPP chairman pointed out that certain statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed that he was not aware about the importance of National Finance Commision Award, questioning as to how a country will run when its “Chief Executive is unaware of the importance of distribution of resources among the federating units.”

Bilawal expressed concern about Imran Khan’s statements against 18th Amendment and termed the same as an attack on 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

He urged the party leaders to play an effective role in exposing the incompetence of Imran Khan in front of the people and Parliament before he destroys everything this nation has built through the hard work and sacrifices of its people since independence.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari telephoned the chief of Balochistan National Party- Mengal former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the political situation in the backdrop of “government’s stark failure and criminal negligence in tackling coronavirus, locust attacks and rising poverty.”

Sardar Akhtar Mengal also inquired about the health of Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery as he said the country needed Zardari’s “political sagacity, as a great statesman in a situation when everything is degenerating due to sheer incompetence of the people in government.”

Zardari said that PPP had always collected the pieces together in the history every time this nation was bruised and brought to the brink of economic and political collapse.

“The PPP always strives to strengthen the country, democracy and the poor, and shall continue to play its leading role in saving the country and its people from the quagmire it has been led into by the PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf),”he added.