PESHAWAR - The banned outfit of militants in Khyber Agency on Tuesday released the 11 members of the Shinwari tribe who were abducted from Masho Khail area of Badhabera.

Police said that two days back the abducted persons were coming to Peshawar for their duties when they were picked up by the defunct Lashkar-e-Islam.

After the kidnapping, the police and security forces tightened the security and forced the local tribals to play their role in the recovery of the kidnapped persons.

The grand Jirga was also held in Bara area where elders requested Lashkar-e-Islam to hand over the abducted persons to political administration. The militants released all the kidnapped persons in the wake of difficulties facing to the people after blocking of main route by the security forces.

The released persons were identified as Haji Rahim, son of Habib Khan, his two sons Abdul Manan and Muhammad Hussain, Gulab, son of Yar Muhammad, Gul Meran, son of Gul Afzal, Syed Nazar, son of Syed Asghar, Muhammad Bari, son of Surat Khan, Nasrat Khan, son of Tekadar Khan, and Yar Muhammad, son of Lagar Khan.