SANGHAR - The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar, Arif Aslam suspended Station House Officers (SHOs) of four police stations over slackness here on Sunday.

Taking notice of surge in crimes rate and poor performance of the police to control crimes and arrest criminals, SSP Arif Aslam suspended and summoned SHOs of four police stations.

The police chief was of the view that providing security to public lives and properties was prime responsibility of the police forces and any slackness in this connection will not be tolerated at all and the police officer/official found guilty will to face the legal departmental action.