LOS ANGELES - Amy Schumer refuses to starve herself like other actresses. The 'Trainwreck' star says it is quite common place in the industry for women to have ''hungry days'' but Amy refuses to get involved in that trend. he said: ''They won't be able to enjoy it; they have to be hungry. That's totally typical for a lot of actresses. But I'm like, 'I'm not doing that,' because those people aren't happy.