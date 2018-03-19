SIALKOT - Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (today). SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja told the newsmen that the Brazilian Ambassador will discuss in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting schedule to be held at SCCI. Brazilian Ambassador will also visit several leading industrial units in Sialkot here, amid tight security.