ISLAMABAD - Pakistan No 1 squash player Farhan Zaman has vowed to help Pakistan retain 19th Asian Squash Team Championships 2018 men’s team title.

The Asian championship will start from March 21 in Cheongju, Korea. Talking to The nation, Zaman said: “Last time, I managed to win the title for Pakistan after defeating top seeds Hong Kong’s Max Lee in the final. But you can see, last time we had Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmad and I was captain in Chinese Taipei in 2016, while Faheem Gul was coach. Now we have Tayyab, Ammad and Asim Khan alongside me. I know it would be tough battle to keep hold of the title, which Pakistan had won a record number of times. Although India and Kuwait are missing this time around, as I heard Indian’s are busy in preparing for Commonwealth Games, even then, the competition would be very tough.”

Zaman said last time, Pakistan were fourth seed and this time second seed just behind Hong Kong. “I feel Hong Kong is the most balanced side and they will pose real threat to Pakistan. We are placed in Pool-B alongside hosts Korea, Philippines and Sri Lanka, while total 14 countries are taking part in the championship. The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has done right thing by sending both male and female teams four days earlier, which will give us more time to adjust and prepare well for the mega event.”

When this scribe asked Zaman about his mother, who is fighting against a deadly disease, but even then he not only appeared in the trial matches, but also remained at the bed side of his mother, how much mentally it will hurt his cause and whether his focus would be diverted towards his ailing mother, he said: “Off course, it is very shocking for my entire family, as she is going through tough times. But let me assure that she is very strong and a good fighter and insisted me not to worry about her but just concentrate on helping Pakistan retain the title. I want to win the title for my mother.”

“I know that 14 teams are taking part and all the teams want to win the title desperately, so we can’t afford to relax. I know we have relatively inexperienced team, as only Tayyab has vast experience of playing in PSA events, while Ammad and Asim are relatively fresh and don’t have that experience, which is required at this level, but on the other hand, both are talented and force their way into the Pakistan team. They were not given national colour on plate, rather they earned it after struggling hard.

“As far as my training and focus is concerned, let me assure you all that last time too, I was captain of Pakistan team and this time too, I am expecting same performances from my players as well,” Zaman concluded.