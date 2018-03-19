SANGLA HILL - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari are two sides of the same coin, and they both the leaders of opposition parties are deceiving the nation.

Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally in Sangla Hill, he said that his rivals made an alliance because they were frightened of his popularity among the masses.

The disqualified prime minister said that the lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voted for the Pakistan People’s Party in the recently held Senate polls.

“Those calling each other thieves have joined hands now,” said Nawaz. He said Imran and Zardari were ‘pawns’ [of establishment], and pawns never do anything good for public.

The PML-N ‘Quaid’ said his party started educational and development projects, delivered to public on many counts through its excellent performance, and ended the menace of loadshedding from the country.

The ruling PML-N has been holding a series of rallies across the country, garnering support for its political narrative.

Nawaz, who was disqualified as premier and head of his party by the Supreme Court in separate cases, has been raising the slogan of respecting the vote.

Earlier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally. She said the public has seen ‘the farce’ played in the Senate polls.

Claiming that PTI chairman and PPP co-chairman have covertly shaken hands with each other, she said. “Both are the same from the inside” and “the vote you will give to Imran will go to Zardari too”.

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz also spoke to the participants of the rally. He said that the party workers had always stood firmly with Nawaz Sharif.

He said it was due to former premier and his efforts that the country came out of the shadows of darkness.

ARMAN IDREES CHATTHA