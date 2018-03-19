MIRPUR (AJK) - A Sufi Night was organised by KORT in collaboration with Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at the main university ground in Mirpur.

At the event the students of KORT performed tabloids and presented performances on the works of great Sufi poets like Mian Muhammad Baksh and Allama Muhammad Iqbal which was appreciated and applauded by all guests at the event. It has been instrumental in encouraging the students of KORT.

Addressing the participants of the event, the president said that Indian occupation forces have murdered, tortured and maimed hundreds of innocent Kashmiris leaving countless children orphans. India, he said, is committing these crimes against humanity with impunity leading to immense psychological trauma for the masses.

The president added that it was his responsibility to highlight the plight and deplorable situation faced by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at the hands of the barbaric Indian occupation forces. He urged the students to reach out to the civil society by using traditional and modern means of communication to raise the profile of the Kashmir issue.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that South Asia's Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Educational Complex was an outstanding institution working for the welfare of children. Masood praised Chairman of KORT Chaudhry Akhtar on his outstanding services to society by establishing a state of the art institution for the care and education of orphans.

The AJK president urged the students and people of Kashmir to visit KORT and see the services being provided. He said, "We should all come together to help contribute towards running the institution by providing assistance." He commended the management and trustees of KORT for their untiring and selfless efforts in making the institution a success.

Vice Chancellor MUST Dr Habibur Rehman and Chairman KORT Chaudhry Akhtar also addressed the participants. Chairman KORT thanked the President and MUST for their support and encouragement.