ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s top junior snooker player M Naseem Akhtar started his 19th Asian Junior U-21 Snooker Championship 2018 campaign in style as he beat Pornpiya Kaosumran of Thailand 4-1 in the first match played in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday.

According to Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) media coordinator Naveed Kapadia, it was perfect start for Pakistani juniors as besides Naseem, Haris Tahir also won his first encounter 4-0 against Sri Lankan Ashiq Hasan, while both players will play their next round matches today (Monday).

He said in the first match, Naseem was up against Thailand’s Pornpiya Kaosumran and he settled down well in the first frame to win it 78-7. Nasim played 76 break in the first frame while he also won the second frame 60-46. But after playing so well, the Pakistani lost the third frame 51-58, but he bounced back well to win the fourth frame 68-51 and fifth 64-25 to win the match.

In the second match of the day, Haris Tahir simply outclassed Sri Lankan Ashiq Hasan. Haris won the first frame 66-53 while he was in awesome form in the second frame which he won 112-7 with 56 break. Haris won the third frame 66-38 and fourth 69-39 with 54 break in the fourth frame. In today’s (Monday) matches, M Shahbaz will face local lad Aung Phyo, M Naseem Akhtar take on another local player Thaw Zin Htet and Haris Tahir will face Iranian Amin Sanjael.