LOS ANGELES - Benedict Cumberbatch says there is 'no' plans for a second 'Doctor Strange' movie at present.

The 41-year-old actor has starred as the primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats, Doctor Stephen Strange, in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a follow-up to the 2016 adventure is ''in flux'' with the incoming changes to the superhero franchise.

Addressing rumours of a second movie, he told Entertainment Weekly: ''Not at the moment, no. The masterplan is continually in flux, so it would be out of order for me to speculate.''

Last month, Cumberbatch teased that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ''about to explode'' into other dimensions.

The actor is set to reprise his role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie, but admitted the universe has got ''quite crowded''.

While appearing on 'Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years - The Evolution of Heroes', a special feature on 'Thor: Ragnarok', Cumberbatch said: ''What we've seen happen within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is this ever-expanding couture of superheroes. And I think now we're at the stage where this universe, even within our world, has gotten quite crowded and it's just about to explode into other dimensions.''

It is common knowledge that the current phase of the MCU is due to come to an end after 'Avengers 4' and will see many recurring actors - including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) - stepping away from the parts after their contracts expire.

The upcoming 'Avengers' movie will see the Earth-bound heroes teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as newcomer Captain Marvel - played by Brie Larson - suggesting the new phase could tell more cosmic stories.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the fourth 'Avengers' movie, which is slated for a 2019 release, will change the MCU and said Spider-Man will then take the world in another direction.

Feige said: ''The original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled 'Avengers' in May of 2019, and then two months later it will be Peter Parker and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.''

The MCU was started with the hit 2008 movie 'Iron Man' starring Downey Jr. as the titular hero and was expanded with films focused on Thor, Captain America and Ant-Man among others.