KANDHKOT - At least seven houses were completely gutted when a huge fire broke out in Rasool Bux Qambrani Village due to unknown reasons on Sunday.

According to reports, a fire broke out in a Qambrani house which engulfed six other houses in no time. No one was killed while houses were completely reduced to ashes. House owners told media reporters that their houses were completely burnt while all valuables including two hundred mounds of grains, thousands of the cash, two motorbikes, and daily usage items were burnt to ashes.

They further said that there were no firefighter or fire brigade vehicle reached the spot whereas the locals managed to extinguish the fire. They also complained that there was neither any representative of government or elected representatives visited the affected area.

The victim families demanded the Kashmore Deputy Commissioner and authority concerned to compensate or rebuild their houses. It is worthy to mention here that fire brigades squad is used for political or personal purposes for sprinkling water on special occasions including wedding, functions, political gatherings as municipal machineries are usually being misused since there is no any check and balance.

TWO ABDUCTEES RECOVERED

Kashmore police claimed to have recovered two abductees on Sunday. According to details, Kashmore police recovered two abductees from the katcha area of Jagirani Patan in the jurisdiction of Durani Mahar. They were identified as Muhammad Umar and Arifuallah Pathan.

When contacted to Kashmore police chief Bashir brohi, he said that on a tip off, a heavy contingent of kashmore police led by DSPs and SHOs of different towns police cordoned off the katcha area raided at a hideout where the abductees were kept.

After seeing large number of police vehicles, the kidnappers opened indiscriminate firing on police, in retaliation police managed to free the abductees, whereas, kidnappers managed to flee from scene. He further explained that one month ago Muhammad Umar was kidnapped from Nosheroferoz district while Arifuallah Pathan was kidnapped from his native place Lakhi Marwat. Both were sent to their hometowns, he added.