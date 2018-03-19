ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan team off-spin magician Saqlian Mushtaq has said the international cricket is coming back to Pakistan not in Lahore or Karachi and the PSL semi-finals and final will go a long way in restoration of full-fledge international cricket on Pakistani grounds.

Saqlain expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Sunday. “I am very excited; especially Lahore and Karachi people are over the moon. The youth of Pakistan will witness their favourite stars in action. It was quite sad that Pakistani grounds were empty and it was very discouraging especially for the youth of the country.”

About the first eliminator between Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling consultant Saqlain said the momentum is with Zalmi. “Our all three departments – bowling, batting and fielding – are gaining the peak when it matters most. We will give Quetta Gladiators a real run for their money. We will try our best to beat Gladiators and then win the mega final in Karachi. Off course I am a biased a bit at the moment as I am with Zalmi as bowling coach but it is very encouraging that top international stars have given nod of approval for coming and playing in Pakistan. We as Pakistani nation are highly grateful to all who are coming and to those also who decided against travelling. But I can assure all that it would be a life-time journey and they will cherish those moments for the rest of their lives. The way Pakistanis give respect and love, they are second to none.”

Saqlain assured that his team will give 100 percent with “our sweat and blood”. He said Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and entire Pakistan must support Zalmi, as they are the pride of Pakistan.

“I request all to come in numbers and support cricket, as cricket is the ultimate winner.”

Saqlain said in last two matches’ environment in the dressing room was amazing. Everybody was so excited, I can’t see a single negative thing despite we were facing do or die situation. It seems the team is ready to show the critics we are ready to turn the tables. When we were chasing 173 for victory, believe me all were very positive. They went with big heart. Kamran Akmal and all the bowlers had done remarkable job. Kamran Akmal gave thrilling performance and shut his critics mouths with sensational, mind-blowing ton. I had not witnessed such sensational batting for quite some time.”

Saqlain was also amazed with the quality of the cricket in the PSL. “I have been travelling to different parts of the world and with different teams. But the way, cricket is witnessed in the Pakistan Super League is not easy to describe in words. Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Dawson, Umaid Asif and even the young guns were really amazing. There was no negativity, they played with big heart. We played every match like final, .Now I can easily claim that Zalmi’s are looking hungrier and can’t wait to take on Gladiators. I can feel the passion, the hunger and desire in each and every player of the team. The way Sammy led the team is beyond words. I can see when a captain fights like this till the end then things definitely move in your way.”

Saqlain also congratulated Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi for having such bunch of fighters, who are not ready to go down without giving more than 100 percent.

“When we were down and Sammy was injured and he can’t even stand on his feet, he decided to bat. We were almost down and out but he carried the night for Zalmi’s. I believe that was the turning point, although we did lose match after that, but it was quite motivational and now I believe, we are fully ready and prepared to defend our title and give our 100 percent.”

He also gave credit to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi for his outstanding contributions and said without Sethi the PSL would never been such a huge success in such short span of time. “He (Sethi) fulfilled all his promises one after another and now the day is arriving when Karachi will host the grand final. It is like dream come true for every Pakistani as playing at National Stadium give extra feeling. I hope things will be much better in coming days and next year, we would be able to host more matches on Pakistani soil,” Saqlian concluded.