LAHORE - The main round of the 3rd Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at Punjab Tennis Coaching Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Due to huge participation in the tournament, draw of 64 was chalked out for the qualifying place in open category. All the qualifying matches were contested at the grass courts. Top eight amongst the qualifiers will be included in the main draw of men’s singles category.

The formal inauguration of the championship will be held today (Tuesday) at 4 pm here at Punjab Tennis Academy. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Naeem Siddiqui will jointly inaugurate the championship. The players from across the country are taking part in the event in various categories including boys’ singles (under-12, under-14, under-18), men’s singles and doubles, ladies’ singles, men’s doubles (over 35 and 40), over-45 singles and over-60 doubles.

Malik said that as part of PLTA’s special campaign to uplift the standard of junior tennis and to provide maximum opportunity to the youngsters, under-6 and under-8 categories will also be included in the championship. Events of men’s singles, doubles, veterans and ladies singles will be conducted at grass courts whereas junior events will be commenced at the hard courts.

He added that over 300 players have been registered in this event in various categories. All former national players have also arrived from different cities to pay a tribute to Shehryar Malik (late), son of Rashid Malik.

Imran Bhatti and Ahmad Kamil have qualified for the main draw of men’s singles. The rest of the qualifying matches will take place today in morning session followed by to carry on the main draw of men’s singles event.