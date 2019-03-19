Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that despite repeated requests he was not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpath Prison today.

The PML-N leader took to Twitter and wrote, “Despite repeated requests, I was not allowed to meet Nawaz in jail today. The other family members and I would earlier meet him two to three times every week so that we could inquire about his health. Now we have been restricted to meeting him on just Thursdays.”

بار بار درخواست کرنے کے باوجود مجھے آج بھی میاں صاحب کی تیمارداری سےروک دیا گیا۔ میں اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد ہفتے میں 2’3 بار ملتے تھے تا کہ ان کی صحت کے بارے میں با خبر رہ سکیں لیکن اب صرف جمعرات تک محدود کر دیا گیا۔ ماں، بہن، بھائی اور بیٹی سے یہ حق چھیننا سراسرظلم و زیادتی ہے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 19, 2019

“Stealing the right from mother, sister, brother and daughter to meet Nawaz is cruelty,” he added.

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said that it had been five days that she did not have any access to her father.

The PML-N leader said she was waiting for permission to meet her father, who has been incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat jail.

Nawaz, thrice the prime minister of Pakistan, has been in jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.

Maryam said in her tweet that her father was unwell, adding that not even his personal physician had been allowed to see him. "A humble reminder: Force of retribution never sleeps," she said.

She added, there was no other way to inquire about her father's well-being. "I am extremely worried because he had said that if, God forbid, something happened, he would not tell anyone," she said, adding that she had no knowledge of her Nawaz's condition.