Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday decided to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 20.

PPP jialas (workers) have been directed to reach Islamabad on March 20 to express solidarity with Bilawal Bhutto . Political leadership from Punjab will also reach the federal capital.

It has further been reported that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be accompanied by party leaders and lawyers upon his appearance before the NAB.

Let it be known that the National Accountability Bureau will hand over a questionnaire comprising 100 questions to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.

They had been summoned to appear before the bureau in Rawalpindi on Monday in connection with the Park Lane Estate case and the members of a joint investigation team (JIT) of the anti-graft watchdog will inquire them about accusations over Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd — a Karachi-based real estate firm co-owned by Zardari and Bilawal.