Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bulgaria is famous in the world for its beautiful sights, old traditions, history and culture. The Rose Valley is a region in Bulgaria famous for its rose-growing industry. That is why Bulgaria is called a Land of Roses.

With combination of old beauty recipes, floral extracts and new research, Bulgarian cosmetics companies have manufactured a high tech skin care products. All across the world, Bulgaria is providing wide variety of quality cosmetics.

Pakistan is more behind in consuming high quality cosmetics brands of Bulgaria as D.Watson is promoting Bulgarian products and actively engaged in upholding ambassadors’ visit to explore the new vista for economic co-operation.

MD D.Watson Group Waqar Bakhtawari organised Bulgarian Cosmetics Day at D.Watson, F-10 Markaz which provided the opportunity to know more about Bulgaria and its skin care products. Ambassador of Bulgaria Roumen Pirontchev graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul, Romanian ambassador Nicoloe Goia, Azerbaijan ambassador Ali Alizade along with their spouses participated in the event. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan ambassadors’ spouses also attended the event.

Ladies form various walks of life enthusiastically participated in the event. The ambassadors inaugurated the cosmetic section and took a round of the section. Cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

The ambassador Roumen Pirontchev in a very lively manner thanked all the participants and appreciated the efforts of Waqar Bakhtawari and Zafar Bakhtawari in promoting bilateral relations through their brand.

Turkish ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul is very kind and a modest man. He in a very short span of time has made a special place in the hearts of Pakistani people. He on that occasion while admiring the contributions of D.Watson said that this initiative was good to know more about Bulgarian products and we are interested to promote Turkish products as well in Pakistan.

Romanian ambassador Nicoloe Goia was also there. He said that Romania was a good friend of Pakistan and we also wanted to co-operate in various sector with Pakistan.

Azerbaijan ambassador Ali Alizade in his remarks said that we always value our relations with Pakistan that these kinds of business functions are good to boost our economic bilateral relations.

Waqar Bakhtawari enlightened the audience about Bulgarian cosmetics. He said that D.Watson was playing a key role in promoting the Bulgarian cosmetics which are based on advanced research and develops their formulas for beauty and health of the skin.

He announced that Bulgaria through Rose Karlovo Cosmetics line is presenting us natural Bulgarian rose oil and rose water. This is one of first manufacturers of cosmetics established in 1948.

He said that Bulgaria is one of the leading brands at D.Watson and customer reviews we have received so far are amazing.

For more than 20 years, Bulgaria has been actively engaged in manufacturing of specialised dermatological cosmetics.

He said that we are proud to introduce the No 1 hair dye brand in Bulgaria, AROMA COLOR, a favourite brand for generations of women in Bulgaria and around the world, from its creation in 1968 until today. He further said that D.Watson will continue promotion of Bulgarian products and he invited other countries to invest in this venture and hoped that in near future we will explore more possibilities of strengthening our ties. Zafar Bakhtawari in his vote of thanks app reciated the contribution of all ambassadors in promoting bilateral relations.

–The writer is a frrelance contributor.