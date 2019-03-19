Share:

SARGODHA - A student and local landlord were shot dead over old enmity outside a park in old Satellite Town on Monday. Police said that Ch Riaz Sarwar Cheema, resident of village 40-North, was on his way in his land cruiser, when he reached near Rehmat-ul-Alameen Park, some unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle, resultantly, Cheema and a passerby student namely Ghulam Mohiyuddin died on the spot. Killers managed to flee while a large number of students and locals gathered on the spot. Police reached and launched investigation. Sources told this correspondent that such mishap had been happened to take revenge of old murder of a Union Council Chairman Akram Gujjar. Ghulam Mohiyuddin was studying in FSc at Punjab College.