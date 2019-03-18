Share:

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Zindabad cleanliness week under ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ programme was kicked off on Monday with full zeal and zest in the district, said a spokesman.

The spokesman said that inaugural ceremony in this regard took place at Fatima Jinnah Women University which was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Judat Ayaz, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Asif Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Maleeha Jamal, FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir, District Officer Population Welfare Shereen Sukhan, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Dr Rizwan Sherdil, faculty members and a large numbers of students.

While addressing the ceremony, DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa introduced the theme of ‘selfie with a plant’ and all the distinguished guests had ‘selfies’ with their plants as well as their name plates. “It will give the feeling of ownership for future care of plants and a token encouragement for our students to be an active part of this campaign,” said the DC.

Later, Federal Minister on Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir participated in an awareness seminar at the university hall.

and said that students were the one who could bring change in the society. She said that this was the reason behind organising this ceremony at the university. “It is now time for our students to come forward and take their responsibility of keeping their environment clean and spread this word among masses,” she said.

The other speakers including Commissioner Judat Ayaz said that our motherland has bestowed unending blessings upon on us. “Now it is our time to return back so on this Pakistan day we are returning cleanliness to it,” he mentioned.

A walk was also arranged after the seminar which was attended by all participants holding slogans stressing upon the need of cleanliness for a healthy society.