Share:

ATTOCK - Police more than 20 alleged criminals involved in drugs smuggling, gambling and vehicle snatching from different parts of the Attock district. Cases as per the relevant acts have been registered and all have been sent behind the bars. The recovery includes 7.260kg charas, 0.5kg opium, one kalashnikov, and one car. In another attempt, a van was recovered which was snatched at gunpoint from Hasanabdal. Those arrested include Waqas, Ejaz, Usman, Safar Murad, Asif, Sohail, Tasleem Akhtar, Abdul Nabi and others. DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani has said that crackdown against the anti social elements will continue and no leniency will be shown in this context.