Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is paving the way to get over 700 plots from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in lieu of land given to it for its housing project in Zone-V.

CDA on Monday retrieved 1,200 kanal acquired land from encroachers in Rawat area and same has been handed over to DHA.

According to details, CDA gave DHA a large piece of land in Zone-V against which the DHA allocated more than 700 plots. The CDA has to pay Rs120 million as a transfer fee to obtain the plots, but it has not done anything to obtain the plots – which have a value of more than Rs6 billion.

The issue remains pending from last many years and now when it was taken up with DHA, they claimed that there are the issues of possession and demarcation on a certain portion of land handed over to them.

In recent meetings, DHA asked CDA to fulfil its obligations first then come to take the plots as its compensation.

Earlier, a summary was also moved by the CDA’s Estate Wing to Finance Wing requesting for funds to pay the mutation fee however it is still pending with the later.

When contacted, the CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safder Ali informed that we have handed over the possession of land to DHA as part of a deal between both authorities.

He informed that the said operation was participated by Enforcement Directorate, officers and officials of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Deputy Commissioner CDA, officers of ICT, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

The said land was acquired for construction of Islamabad Highway in 1963 and all rehabilitation benefits were made accordingly.

Alignment of Islamabad Highway was changed and the land remained unutilised. Later, DHA desired to take over vacant land for development of its Phase-II.

In this regard, DHA and CDA made an agreement in 2007 according to which DHA will hand over one kanal developed plot against each four kanal raw land.

However, some of the land was occupied by the encroachers, which has now been retrieved and handed over to DHA for development on the request of DHA.