LAHORE - Alan Duncan has joined the board of the directors of the Hascol as nominee director of Vitol Dubai Limited. Earlier the board of directors had appointed Waheed Ahmed Shaikh as CEO of the company. Shaikh was previously Chief Operating Officer of Al-Dabbagh Group and played a pivotal role in the acquisition of the Petromin Corporation, Al-Dabbagh Group’s wholly owned entity. Prior to joining Al-Dabbagh Group, he spent 12 years working in Shell Pakistan Limited. Shaikh holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Hawaii in the US and a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology in Pakistan.