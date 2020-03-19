Share:

Rawalpindi - The district health authority has set up isolation rooms in different areas of Rawalpindi for the treatment of patients of Coronavirus. Doctors and staff were taken from Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, whereas, medicine and medical equipments were provided by district health authority. The isolation rooms have been established in the areas of Taxila, Gujar khan, and Kalar Syedan which are located alongside GT road. The sources of district health authority said that suspected patients of Coronavirus who come from other cities will be thoroughly examined and if no virus is found they will be allowed to go to their homes.