RAWALPINDI - Former Minister of Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday visited the native town of Director General (DG) Inter services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed to condole the death of his mother. Dost Muhammad Khan, the former PML-N Chairman Union Council (UC) Dhoke Munshi, Jabbir, Gardawar of Land Revenue Department, and other local leaders of N league accompanied the PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan upon his arrival at Lathifal Village of chief of country’s premier intelligence agency. According to details, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan visited the residence of DG ISI General Faiz Hameed to condole death of his mother. DG ISI alongwith his brothers Sardar Najaf (a land revenue officer), Sardar Khizar and other family members received the former Interior Minister. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul of mother of ISI chief. Later on, the former Interior Minister left for Chakri village. A day earlier, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Interior Minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and PML-Q leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi also visited the residence of DG ISI General Faiz Hameed for condolence.