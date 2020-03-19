Share:

SUKKUR - The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) double-bench comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto has directed provi­sion of all necessary facilities at the coro­navirus isolation units. The SHC bench heard a petition filed by Shahzado Deho about coronavirus isolation units at La­bour Colony, Sukkur.

DG Health Sindh and Deputy Commis­sioner Sukkur submitted their reports about the admission of Zaireen returning from Taftan border to the isolation units.

The counsel of the petitioner Rashid Khan demanded registra­tion of an FIR against DC Sukkur for misguiding the court.

The counsel told the court that the isolation units for coronavirus pa­tients lacked basic facilities and were being given food like cattle.

Justice Amjad Sahatto remarked that the apathetic attitude towards the Zaireen in the Isolation Units was unacceptable.

Expressing annoyance, the SHC judge questioned the DG health and DC Sukkur if they cannot prop­erly manage 300 patients, how would they handle when their number grows.

The double bench of the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Sukkur, while directing the authorities to ensure provision of all required facilities for patients at the isolation units, adjourned the hearing to March 24