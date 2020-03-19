Share:

SIALKOT/RAJANPUR - The newly-constructed Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was opened for the general public, here on Wednesday.

No formal ceremony was held keeping in view coronavirus situation in the country.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq Bajwa, senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) visited the Siakot-Lahore Motorway near Daska.

People have welcomed the opening of the motorway.

Rs 10m valuables looted

Ten dacoits took away gold ornaments, electronics goods and other valuables worth Rs 10 million during a dacoity incident at the house of two brothers -- Shehbaz and Nawaz -- in village Rajaadeywali, Pasrur tehsil, on Tuesday night.

According to police, the dacoits also beat up women and other persons on offering resistance during the incident.

Former MPA among 16 booked in land dispute

Former MPA Atif Mazari among 16 people were booked over land dispute erupted at Umar Kot, tehsil Rojhan Wednesday.

According to police, a land dispute was already reported to be running between two locals namely Saleem Raza Shah and a man called Larak. Following this, Atif Mazari, his son Rehan Mazari, nephew Mir Hamza Mazari with 13 fellows tried to grab the land allegedly through violating sanctity of ‘veil and four walls’ coupled with spreading terror by resorting to aerial firing across the area. There was no arrest yet to be made, however, police claimed to arrest all accused people registered in FIR on report of Saleem Raza sooner.

3 real brothers crushed to death

Three real brothers including two minors were crushed to death by an oil tanker at Indus highway near Khetran Morr, rescuers said. Victims including Shehzad 16, Ashiq 9, and Mithal 5, were moving from Rajanpur to Kot Mithan on their motorbike struck badly with the oil tanker coming from opposite direction, killing them on spot. DPO Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah told APP that oil tanker driver was arrested, with investigation started after taking the vehicle into custody.

Man dies IN

ROAD ACCIDENT

A man driving his car died after it turned turtle while overtaking tractor-trolley near Girls College Kahir Pur road, tehsil Ali Pur on Wednesday. According to details, Rescuers said the accident occurred following over-speeding. Victim Ghulam Shabir, 35, was shifted to THQ hospital Ali Pur by ambulance succumbed to injuries on the way.

Convention cancelled

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) cancelled All Pakistan Farmers Convention, scheduled to be held on March 29, at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.

The convention was cancelled following threat of Coronavirus, said central information secretary APKI Muhammad Rizwan Rana in a statement here on Wednesday. The new scheduled will be issued later, he informed.

Profiteers to face stern action: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed that strict action should be taken against profiteers and hoarders. He urged the traders and stockholders to get registered their eatable items godowns from industries department and keep the administration informed. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of stockholders and traders.

He warned that unregistered godowns would be sealed and stored items will be confiscated.

He directed the Food Authority to regularly monitor the basic needs and check the quality.

of food products and take action against the violators. DC has directed the District officer Industries to take care of the traders’ warehouses and their location and urged the traders to sold the sanitizer and mask according to need and keep proper stock of these it.