Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade between Pakistan and China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to Global Times in Beijing, he said the two great nations have maintained transport and trade links despite outbreak of virus.

About impact of the pandemic on the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign Minister said there is a temporary dip, however, expressed hope that CPEC future is very bright not only for both the countries but for the entire region as well.

He said, China had shared its experience in combating the deadly coronavirus with Pakistan and had sent teams to assess the situation and provided testing kits in thousands.