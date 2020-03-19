ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has denied his role in allowing the pilgrims, who had recently returned from Iran via Taftan border, to enter into Pakistan.
Bukhari through a tweet also clarified that he never talked to the Balochistan chief minister either to restrict pilgrims at Taftan border or allow their entrance in Pakistan without seeking screening arrangements.
On Tuesday, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Asif had said that Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was involved in allowing the pilgrims from Taftan border to enter Pakistan. He criticised the government and said that students were not brought from China due to the coronavirus but the Taftan border was flooded by people which entered Pakistan.
He claimed that the incumbent government has no ability to control the coronavirus with such arrangements.
Yesterday, Zulifqar Bukhari held a meeting with the parents of Pakistani students stuck in China.
He said the Chinese government and relevant authorities are taking care of the Pakistani students in a much better way and much protected environment as available presently in Pakistan.
He said that the world has witnessed that China has almost taken control on coronavirus pandemic in a more efficient way than any other country of the world. He said China is presently the sole country in the world, where coronavirus victims are reducing with each passing day.
The SAPM while depicting situation of Taftan pilgrims stated that all are witnessing the situation of pilgrims arriving from Iran through Taftan border. He said the PTI government has made a tough decision for not bringing Pakistani students from China, which proved a right one.
He mentioned that the incumbent government had made a promise with the parents of Pakistani students to take care of them in China and Pakistani students are in complete protected environment in China.
He said funds and expenditures to 993 Pakistani students out of 1179 have been sent and 935 Pakistani students have confirmed receipt of the amounts in China. Bukhari said the relief assistance for 1179 Pakistani students including Pakistani food and other necessary daily commodities will be dispatched this week from Islamabad airport for these students.
He said the government is also devising a strategy to make ensure arrangements for Pakistani students during the month of Ramadhan.
Taking notice on unavailability of medicine for Pakistani students in China, he underlined that the government will ensure availability of medicine for Pakistani students.