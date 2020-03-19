Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Re­source Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has denied his role in allowing the pilgrims, who had re­cently returned from Iran via Taftan border, to enter into Pakistan.

Bukhari through a tweet also clarified that he nev­er talked to the Balochistan chief minister either to re­strict pilgrims at Taftan bor­der or allow their entrance in Pakistan without seeking screening arrangements.

On Tuesday, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Asif had said that Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was involved in allowing the pilgrims from Taftan border to enter Paki­stan. He criticised the gov­ernment and said that stu­dents were not brought from China due to the coronavirus but the Taftan border was flooded by people which en­tered Pakistan.

He claimed that the in­cumbent government has no ability to control the coro­navirus with such arrange­ments.

Yesterday, Zulifqar Bukhari held a meeting with the par­ents of Pakistani students stuck in China.

He said the Chinese gov­ernment and relevant au­thorities are taking care of the Pakistani students in a much better way and much protected environment as available presently in Paki­stan.

He said that the world has witnessed that China has al­most taken control on coro­navirus pandemic in a more efficient way than any other country of the world. He said China is presently the sole country in the world, where coronavirus victims are re­ducing with each passing day.

The SAPM while depicting situation of Taftan pilgrims stated that all are witness­ing the situation of pilgrims arriving from Iran through Taftan border. He said the PTI government has made a tough decision for not bringing Pakistani students from China, which proved a right one.

He mentioned that the in­cumbent government had made a promise with the parents of Pakistani stu­dents to take care of them in China and Pakistani stu­dents are in complete pro­tected environment in China.

He said funds and ex­penditures to 993 Paki­stani students out of 1179 have been sent and 935 Pakistani students have confirmed receipt of the amounts in China. Bukhari said the relief assistance for 1179 Pakistani students in­cluding Pakistani food and other necessary daily com­modities will be dispatched this week from Islamabad airport for these students.

He said the government is also devising a strategy to make ensure arrangements for Pakistani students dur­ing the month of Ramadhan.

Taking notice on unavail­ability of medicine for Paki­stani students in China, he underlined that the govern­ment will ensure availabili­ty of medicine for Pakistani students.