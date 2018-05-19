Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday held a meeting with Vice President of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation Sergey Mavrin.

Both the sides have emphasised the importance of fundamental rights in the society believing that without protecting and enforcing fundamental rights of the society, the objective of the supreme/constitutional courts as well as constitution cannot be achieved.

Both sides also agreed that independence of the constitution and the process of the appointment of the judges to the courts have to be transparent, fair and free from any political and extraneous consideration.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also participated in the international conference titled “Constitution in the Global Change Epoch and the Goals of Constitution Review” on special invitation of President Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation Valery Zorkin.

The conference is held on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Russian Constitution in St. Petersburg.

The Chief Justice also attended the VIII St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) from 15th to 18th May 2018.

More than 120 representatives, including the Chief Justices, Presidents and Judges of the Supreme/Constitutional Courts of different countries attended the conference. Representatives from international and interstate organisations/institutes including the United Nations, Council of Europe, European Court of Human Rights also participated in the Conference.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in his speech emphasised the importance of constitutional assurance of fundamental rights of individuals. He also highlighted the provisions of Constitution of Pakistan that enshrine these rights.

Chief Justice of Pakistan also invited the President of the Constitution Court of the Russian Federation and his delegation to participate in the forthcoming International Arbitration Conference and also related to Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADRs) likely to be held in September 2018 in Islamabad.