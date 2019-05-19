Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Kuwaiti authorities to soften its visa policy for Pakistani community.

He highlighted the issue during a meeting with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah in Kuwait.

They discussed Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations and issue of visa restrictions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistani workforce comprising over one hundred thousand individuals is playing an important role in development of Kuwait.

He said the members of Pakistani community living in Kuwait for last many years are confused about the visa restrictions and are finding it hard to invite their families to the country.

Foreign Minister urged the Kuwaiti Interior Minister to review the visa policy for Pakistanis and exempt Pakistan from visa restrictions in place since 2011.

Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah assured the Foreign Minister that government of Kuwait will sympathetically look into the issue and will take serious steps to resolve it.