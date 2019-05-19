Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed PTI government's determination to increase foreign investment in the country and provide all out assistance to investors.

He was talking to a delegation of Abu Shaibah Group of Companies led by its Chairman Sayyah Abu Shaibah in Kuwait.

The Foreign Minister said there are vast investment opportunities in Pakistan in the fields of energy, agriculture, health, education and construction for foreign investors.

He said investment of Kuwaiti companies in Pakistan will be welcomed.

The Kuwaiti delegation indicated their intent to bring massive investment in Pakistan in near future.