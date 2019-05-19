Share:

The newly appointed general secretary of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said if government tried to breach the constitution or made parliament non effective then joint opposition would stage a protest.

The PML-N leader expressed that country is on the brink of a disaster because some unskilled persons are running the government.

Ahsan Iqbal arrived at Quid’s mausoleum along with other party leaders to offer fatiha. He said PM imran Khan burdened public under heavy inflation after getting an IMF package.

He questioned whether this Pakistan is better or Pakistan a year ago. He said country was destroyed after Panama virus conspiracy.

The politician said prior to this country was progressing. He said Nawaz Sharif was in jail just because of his politics of struggle.