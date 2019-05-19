Share:

SIALKOT - Leading Sialkot exporters donated generously to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and collected a huge amount of Rs73 million at a fundraiser for the hospital both in Lahore/Peshawar here the other day. On the occasion, the Sialkot exporters were of the view that the SKMCH has been serving the ailing humanity. They said that they donated generously for this noble cause without any political indiscrimination.

They said it is very easy to earn Hassanaat by serving the humanity.

Local PTI leaders including Central Punjab President Umer Dar, Khawaja Arif Ahmed and a large number of workers also attended the fundraiser. On the occasion, senior SKMCH officials said that the hospital would continue its journey for serving the ailing humanity across the country without any political affiliation or indiscrimination. They said that the charity should also be beyond any politics and political indiscrimination, only for serving the humanity.

They expressed gratitude and salute to Sialkot exporters for their generous donations to the SKMCH.