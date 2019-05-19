Share:

On Saturday Duncan Laurence, a contestant from the Netherlands, won Eurovision Song Contest 2019, which took place in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men and boys clashed with police in Jerusalem after the Eurovision Song Contest took place at at a time coinciding with the end of the "Jewish Sabbath," when tradition forbids religious Jews from engaging in a majority of productive activity, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli police reported the arrest of six representatives of the ultra-religious Jewish community, who on Saturday participated in a protest against this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

"During the protest… six suspects were detained in violation of public order and attacking a police officer," the press service of law enforcement agencies said, adding that two police officers were easily injured.

The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv on Sunday. No serious incidents occurred despite calls by pro-Palestinian groups to boycott the song contest.