ISLAMABAD - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday at his residence to mull over the strategy of upcoming anti-government movement.

As per sources, the two leaders decided to deliberate on the roadmap of the anti-government march towards Islamabad after Eid.

In this regard, both the politicians agreed to present an effective agenda in front of public in order to seek their support for the protest.

During the meeting, Zardari and Fazl also decided to approach all political parties and unite them against the government.

The two also discussed political situation, IMF’s bailout package, growing inflation and other national issues.

Zardari on Thursday said that the his party’s anti-government movement will be launched after Eid.