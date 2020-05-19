Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The district administra­tion continues to imple­ment the policy of smart lockdown to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in the district and its ad­jacent areas.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, during the smart lockdown, mar­kets will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, besides the ban on public transport.

After the close down of the three days, there were reopening of transports, bazaar for a smart lockdown. Ad­ditional Assistant Com­missioner Marvi Malik inspected the public transport lockdown on Murree Road and Kara­koram Highway along with traffic police and imposed fines on more than 30 vehicles for violation.

Under Smart Lock­down, the Additional Assistant Commission­er-III, while taking action, imposed fines on 02 bases of illegal public transport and closed the bases. In ad­dition, 01 service sta­tion and 01 welding shop were sealed for violation of lockdown.

The Additional As­sistant Commissioner-Revenue, while check­ing various markets, challaned 10 shops and fined 08 shops for violating the rules. Citizens are requested to ensure co-operation with the district ad­ministration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be pos­sible with the coopera­tion and support of the general public.