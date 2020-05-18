Share:

ATTOCK - The numbers of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming pace in the Attock as district witnessed highest single day spike of positive cases as 11 new positive cases reported on Monday.

An official of National Highway and Motorway Police and an official of municipal committee Hassanabdalare among newly detected positive patients, health authorities confirmed.

The highest ever tally of 95 novel coronavirus positive patients not only put the authorities on toes to carry out disinfection spray at 11 places but also caused panic among masses, especially people living and working with the virus infected persons.According to health authorities, 10 of the newly detected cases are of local transmission while one is case of foreign travel history as the female patient from Hassanabdal returned recently from Saudia Arabia.

The district focal person for Covid-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi confirmed that it is highest single day spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive patients in the district since the first positive patient of novel coronavirus COVID-19 reported in the district on March 25 was a woman who returned her home town in Ghreabwal in tehsil Pindigheab after performing Umrah.

According to focal person, the tehsil Attock reported highest single day spike as seven new cases were reported including an official of National Highway and Motorway Police working at Islamabad and living in Attock, while six other are close relatives of a government employee already tested positive of COVID-19.

While in Hassanabdal four persons were also tested COVID-19 positive including an employee of Municipal committee besides a woman- with foreign travel history. MrNiazi revealed that an employee of an Islamabad based private hospital working in the laboratory was tested positive of COVID- 19 is also admitted in THQ Hospital Hassanabdal.

Meanwhile, Zafar Iqbal, 55, resident of village Kisran Pindigheb who was admitted in PIMS Islamabad died of Coronavirus