PESHAWAR - Pakistan International Airlines and Serene Air on Monday resumed their flight operations at Bacha Khan International Airport, which resumed services after almost two months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Domestic flights’ operations in the country had been suspended on March 21.

Ismail Khoso, from the public relations wing of the Civil Aviation Headquarters, told The Nation that PIA and Serene Air have resumed operations at all major airports including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad and Quetta.

However, he said that still the flights operations were not full but partial. “Also, all standard operating procedures including disinfection of planes and masks, gloves and other testing equipment for the coronavirus are being properly used at the airports,” Ismail Khoso added.

About 158 passengers flew from Karachi to Peshawar in the first PIA flight and another 58 passengers later left Peshawar for the port city. A newly installed scanner is also being used, along with thermal gun to check the body temperature of the passengers.

PIA’s General Manager Flights Operations Amir Bashir said that there is daily one return flight each for Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore while flights for Quetta and Peshawar are run every Friday and Monday.